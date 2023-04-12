Criminal case initiated upon another provocation by Armenian side (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. A criminal case has been initiated following another provocation by the Armenian side, from April 11, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In connection with another provocation by the Armenian side on April 11, a criminal case was initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Currently, an investigation is underway. In accordance with the requirements of the law, all necessary measures will be taken," the statement said.