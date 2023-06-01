Today's meeting with Azerbaijan, Armenia - very important, Charles Michel says (VIDEO)

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 1. Today's meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is very important, Charles Michel, President of the European Council told Azerbaijani journalists, Trend reports.

"This is an important meeting that will take place today. I had occasion to meet both leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels a few weeks ago. We made some progress, and, I hope, we will be able to confirm again a common political will to normalize the relationship between both countries," he said.

Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is scheduled to be held in Moldova on June 1 with participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the European Political Community in Chisinău. Earlier, on May 14, Brussels hosted the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan and President Charles Michel.