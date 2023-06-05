Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Not all approaches contribute to advancement of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - FM

Politics Materials 5 June 2023 12:50 (UTC +04:00)
Not all approaches contribute to advancement of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - FM

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is supported by different parties, which may have different interests and approaches, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that not all approaches contribute to the advancement of the peace process and the early achievement of an agreement between the two countries.

"The Azerbaijani side is committed to its agenda and, of course, regardless of the steps of certain parties, our country will continue its policy in a form that meets the state interests of Azerbaijan, the norms and principles of international law," he said.

Latest

Latest

Read more