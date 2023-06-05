Not all approaches contribute to advancement of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is supported by different parties, which may have different interests and approaches, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that not all approaches contribute to the advancement of the peace process and the early achievement of an agreement between the two countries.

"The Azerbaijani side is committed to its agenda and, of course, regardless of the steps of certain parties, our country will continue its policy in a form that meets the state interests of Azerbaijan, the norms and principles of international law," he said.