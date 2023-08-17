President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you, your friendly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations in an atmosphere of friendship, and the continuation of our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Indonesia everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.