Western Azerbaijan Community's appeal on Armenia's war crimes distributed as official UN document

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Western Azerbaijan Community and other civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted an appeal on July 28, 2023 regarding the indifference and double standards of the international community to the suffering and deprivation of Azerbaijanis for decades as a result of ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out by Armenia, the Western Azerbaijan Community told Trend.

This appeal was distributed as official documents of the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and the Economic and Social Council

“The agenda of higher-level bodies aimed at eliminating racial discrimination, promoting human rights, preventing genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, protecting the rights of refugees, preventing armed conflicts and peacebuilding plays an important role in defining Azerbaijanophobia as a kind of racial discrimination and xenophobia, as well as in creating an international struggle against it,” said the document.

The Western Azerbaijan Community, together with other civil society organizations, will continue to highlight the violations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, as well as expose the double standards and hypocrisy shown by some organizations.