Armenia hands over to Azerbaijan new package of proposals for peace treaty - PM (updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Armenia has handed Azerbaijan a new package of proposals for a peace treaty, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

"I want to emphasize Armenia's commitment to the peace agenda. I have to inform you that we have sent a new proposal on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Azerbaijani side," he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks June 27-29 at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia. While in Washington, they met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The Ministers and their teams continued work on the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations. They reached agreement on additional articles and mutual understanding on the draft agreement, while recognizing that positions on some key issues require further elaboration.