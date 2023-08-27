Azerbaijan expects strengthening of strategic cooperation with Moldova - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan expects further strengthening of strategic cooperation with Moldova, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in a publication on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We congratulate and wish all the best to the people and government of our friend and partner Moldova on the occasion of Independence Day!

We look forward to further strengthening our strategic cooperation.

Happy national holiday!", the publication reads.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova from January through July 2023 amounted to $6.3 million.