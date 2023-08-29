Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson meets with Armenian football players detained at border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan met with Armenian football players detained at the border, the Ombudsman's Office said, Trend reports.

The aim was to study the conditions of detention, the treatment of detainees in an administrative manner, and ensuring their rights.

During the visit, three Armenian football players detained at the Lachin border checkpoint, Alain Sargsyan, Vakhe Hovsepyan, and Levon Grigoryan, who were sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest, were visited.

During the confidential reception, the state of ensuring the rights of the visited persons in accordance with international and national legislation was studied, and their appeals were accepted. At the same time, an inspection of their detention cell was carried out, and it was found that the conditions of detention met the standards.

In addition, the detainees expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention, their treatment, nutrition, and medical and psychological assistance. During the visit, the detainees were given the opportunity to talk by phone with family members.

The administrative detainees were informed of their rights and the powers of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson and provided with information on the possibilities of contacting the Ombudsperson's 916 call center, legislative acts, and international human rights documents in their native language.