Azerbaijan will not accept gray zone on its lands - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan will never accept the existence of any gray zone on its territory, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration told journalists, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"If someone thinks that it is possible to challenge the existing conditions, continuing to live in this separatist status and ensuring the existence of an illegal regime, he is mistaken. Azerbaijan will not tolerate this in any case. The main purpose of their pseudo-humanitarian show is to hide their true intentions, which are to ensure the existence of the so-called illegal regime created by Armenia in the once occupied territories of Azerbaijan," he added.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Also, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo placement point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.