Illegal regime in Karabakh must be dissolved and disarmed - Assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The Illegal regime must be dissolved and disarmed, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“Rejecting wheat flour delivered by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent because of its origin of production (Azerbaijan) is racism pursued by an illegal puppet regime. Azerbaijan can no longer tolerate the 'grey' uncontrolled zone on its soil. Illegal regime must be dissolved and disarmed,” said Hajiyev on X (Twitter).

A convoy of food cargo sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh on August 29. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Armenia and the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia prevent the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for cargo delivery.