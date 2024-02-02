Azerbaijan approves directions for strategic investment stimulus - decree (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation", Trend reports.

According to the decree, "Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation" were approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with resolving issues arising from this decree.

Directions of strategic investment projects providing for the issuance of a document on investment stimulation:

1. Production projects based on local raw material base (areas: metal ore, oil, gas, chemistry, construction materials and cotton);

2. Energy production projects from renewable energy sources;

3. Waste management and recycling projects;

4. Seawater desalination projects;

5. Private industrial neighborhood projects;

6. Production projects of non-oil industry enterprises privatized through investment tenders after January 1, 2023;

7. "First in Azerbaijan" projects organized for the first time in Azerbaijan and aimed at creating spheres of economic activity that contribute to increasing the level of self-sufficiency (import substitution) of local products or export potential of the non-oil sector;

8. Aircraft operation and maintenance projects;

9. Projects on railroad rolling stock repair and production of spare parts;

10. Projects for the production of military products;

11. Projects for the production of aluminum products;

12. Public-private partnership projects (including power generation projects implemented by the private sector with the obligation of procurement by the state);

13. Project on accommodation of guests within the framework of the international event COP29.

