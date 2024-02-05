Azerbaijani diaspora youth supports President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy in upcoming election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Azerbaijani people have entered a stage of national upsurge thanks to the policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Associate Professor of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia Anar Hasanov said, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Hasanov made the remark at the International Youth Forum of the Azerbaijani Diaspora, organized by the House of Azerbaijan in Budapest on the occasion of February 2 - Azerbaijan Youth Day.

According to him, the victory of Azerbaijan became the brightest page in the history of the country.

"If we look at all the stages of Azerbaijan's history over the last 100 years, there has not been such a successful period as the current one. The victory in the second Karabakh war made us happy. Let's preserve everything that makes us happy!" said Hasanov.

The Chairman of the Association for Youth Integration and Development (AYID) in Hungary Ramil Shukurov expressed his pride of being a citizen of an independent and powerful Azerbaijan.

"As a representative of the youth of Azerbaijan, which put an end to the occupation, ensured its territorial integrity, and fully restored state sovereignty, I feel proud in participating and speaking at this significant event," he noted. "I made my choice on September 27, 2020, when the entire Azerbaijani nation united around its Commander-in-Chief with an iron fist, supported its Leader on April 23, 2023, during the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint, and during the events of September 20, 2023, and when our President raised the glorious flag of Azerbaijan in the ancestral and eternal lands of the country – in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavend, Aghdara, Asgaran, turning the aspirations of his people into reality, multiplying its glory in the world, and once again, I was convinced of the correctness of my choice."

A student of the Anton Bruckner Conservatory in Austria, pianist, laureate of national and international competitions Ayan Mammadli pointed out that this diaspora youth forum is a vivid example of the Azerbaijani state's attention to the youth.

"I have always been proud to be a representative of a country with such a beautiful, rich history, and culture. Thanks to the determination of our President, the unity of our people, and the heroism of our army, we achieved victory. Today, I proudly say that we are Victorious Citizens of the Victorious Country," she said.

Along with Ayan Mammadli, Ukraine and Impacted Countries Crisis Programme Manager at the American Red Cross Baylar Talibov, Director of the Gangnam Global Center of the Seoul Metropolitan Government Nihat Khalilzadeh, a law student of Leiden University Tugrahan Ashk, a bachelor of economics at the University of Geneva Gunel Ismayilova, a board member of the Norway-Azerbaijan Cultural Society Amina Akhadova, a PhD student in the field of environmental sustainability at the University of Ottawa and a board member of the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association Emil Aliyev, who took part in the event, called on the diaspora youth and compatriots living abroad to actively participate in the election on February 7 and support the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev.

To note, the forum themed "Activity of Azerbaijani diaspora youth in the post-conflict period: perspectives and challenges" brought together 120 representatives of Azerbaijani youth from almost 40 countries, including Hungary, leaders of student and youth organizations operating abroad, Azerbaijani representatives of international organizations, laureates of international competitions, young entrepreneurs, as well as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Hungary Tahir Taghizadeh, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Vagif Seyidbayov, and Rustam Abdullayev from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The event was concluded with adoption of a statement by the forum participants.

In the statement, the diaspora youth representatives emphasized their commitment to actively participate in the extraordinary presidential election of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, and pledged their support for the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev.

"As victorious youth of the victorious state, we understand that the future of our country is linked to a strong leader, respected and acknowledged worldwide. We declare our readiness to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Victorious Leader of the Victorious People on the path leading our country to further brilliant victories," the statement said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.