Local observers' number for Azerbaijan's upcoming presidential election revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A total of 89,366 local observers have been registered to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

Panahov stated this during a meeting with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

The CEC chairman highlighted that 5,405 of them were registered in the central and 83,961 in district election commissions.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

