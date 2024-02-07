Hadrut settlement polling station sees high turnout in Azerbaijan's presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Polling Station No.108 in Hadrut settlement, under the Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No. 124, has a strong voter turnout, Trend reports.

The polling station opened at 7:50 (GMT+4) in the presence of observers. The ballot boxes were sealed, and voting officially began at 8:00.

Since the morning, the 526 registered voters at the polling station have arrived to vote. The election is being witnessed by 13 local observers.

Polling Station No.105 was established in Shusha under the Shusha-Aghdam-Khojaly-Khojavand constituency No.124. Polling Station No. 106 is in Tazabina village, Khojaly district; Polling Station No. 107 is in Askeran settlement; and Polling Station No. 108 is in Hadrut settlement, Khojavand district.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has kicked off.

Polling stations have already been opened for voters starting at 8:00 (GMT+4), Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

The CEC Secretariat's Information Center will provide preliminary updates on the voting progress and results at 19:00.

The crucial cutoff for candidate registration came on January 9, with seven contenders now in the race for the presidential seat.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election is taking place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories. In these liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been constructed.

