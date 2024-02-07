Azerbaijan’s CEC hosts meeting with five countries to exchange views on election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with its counterparts from Russia, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Bulgaria, Trend reports.

The CEC chairman, Mazahir Panahov, informed the visitors on the election process. He emphasized that this was the first time that the election covered the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including the 26 polling sites set up in recently freed territories, where all necessary facilities were available.

Panahov also stated that there were 6,537 polling locations in total for the election. He noted that the race featured seven candidates, five of them belonged to political parties.

The chairman also stated that over 90,000 observers had signed up to oversee the elections.

At the same time, the visitors praised him for the opportunity to observe the election process. The meeting also included discussions about other areas of mutual interest.