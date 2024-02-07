No violations registered at presidential election in Azerbaijan - international observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. No violations were registered at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Konstantinos Vlasis told reporters, Trend reports.

"As observers, we participated in the election and observed no violations. The voter turnout was remarkably high. Thank you for the warm welcome," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel