BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Voters have shown high activity at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, member of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Naike Gruppioni told reporters, Trend reports.

"During our trips to numerous polling locations today, we noticed a strong commitment to voting and active voter participation. The high turnout since this morning demonstrates citizens' willingness to participate in the election and support the country's progress. This promotes a good atmosphere and emphasizes people's enthusiasm to participate in political issues," she said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

The US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League have jointly released the results of an exit poll conducted during the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

According to the organization, 92.6 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

