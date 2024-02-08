Azerbaijan's southern region locals ardently vote in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The southern region of Azerbaijan observed high voter turnout in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports citing secki-2024.az.

During the day, the voting process was carried out at 421 polling stations in 7 electoral districts in the southern region of the country (Masalli, Yardimli, Lankaran, Astara, and Lerik). There are 341,389 registered voters here.

Among the voters are Masalli constituency No. 74, Masalli-Yardimli constituency No. 75, Lankaran-Masalli constituency No. 76, Lankaran city constituency No. 77, Lankaran rural constituency No. 78, Astara constituency No. 79, and Lerik-Astara constituency No. 80. 10 people aged 100 years and older. Many of them took part in voting at their place of residence. A 104-year-old-year-old of the village of Kharkhatan, Lankaran district, Gizvas Samid gizi Mehdiyeva, came to polling station No. 29 of Lankaran-Masalli electoral district No. 76, where she was registered. The oldest voter in the region is Azizova Tamam Ali gizi, registered in polling station No. 36 of Lankaran rural constituency No. 78. She is reported to be 134 years old.

The election process was observed by both local and foreign observers.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished. Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.1 percent of votes after processing 54.47 percent of ballots.

According to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, Zahid Oruj gained 2.2 percent of votes, Razi Nurullayev 0.79 percent, Fazil Mustafa 1.99 percent, Elshad Musayev 0.66 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev 1.78 percent, and Fuad Aliyev 0.48 percent.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.