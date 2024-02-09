Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to OSCE retorts Armenian delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Armenia, bearing full responsibility for unleashing the war of aggression against Azerbaijan and occupying 20 percent of its territories in violation of every tenet of international law and the OSCE principles, is the last country to criticize and lecture other countries on the issues pertaining to history, law, and human rights, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE said in a response statement addressing the Armenian delegation, Trend reports.

"It is unfortunate that the call for constructive engagement to move forward with a peace agreement and normalization of ties is not reciprocated by the delegation of Armenia in the OSCE.

Quite the opposite, we face a peculiar situation when, regardless of dynamism and progress, even a small one, in the bilateral negotiations and confidence-building measures agreed by both countries at the highest level, the rhetoric of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE remains the same, reciting obsolete conflict perceptions over and over again that are of no use and will not bring peace an inch closer.

After the restoration by Azerbaijan of sovereignty over its entire territory and the disbandment of the illegal Mickey Mouse regime that Armenia established in the formerly occupied territories, the Armenian delegation must finally accept and reconcile with the new reality and focus rather on the implementation of the commitments its country undertook along the three tracks of normalization of inter-state relations based on mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Armenia must finally understand that only peace and good neighborly relations with Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity can ensure regional security, build confidence, and create conditions for addressing the consequences of almost thirty years of aggression and occupation of Azerbaijan's territory and the voluntary and safe return of all displaced populations, including Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Armenia.

As reintegration and rehabilitation efforts progress, we are confident that the Armenian residents who migrated to Armenia will see that life in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan can be different from the distorted images painted by Armenia. But the statements of the Armenian delegation today indicate that this is exactly what Armenia is afraid of.

Armenia must redress the harm that it caused to Azerbaijan and its people," the statement added.

