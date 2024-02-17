President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Board of Directors of Indra in Munich (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Board of Directors of Indra in Munich

Politics Materials 17 February 2024 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Board of Directors of Indra in Munich

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indra company Marc Thomas Murtra in Munich, as per the latter’s request, Trend reports.

During the meeting, they praised the cooperation established between the company and Azerbaijan over the past years, emphasizing the successful development of this partnership.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on several new projects and expressed mutual interest in continuing the collaboration.

