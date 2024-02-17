President Ilham Aliyev meets Chairman of Board of Directors of Indra in Munich (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indra company Marc Thomas Murtra in Munich, as per the latter’s request, Trend reports.

During the meeting, they praised the cooperation established between the company and Azerbaijan over the past years, emphasizing the successful development of this partnership.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on several new projects and expressed mutual interest in continuing the collaboration.