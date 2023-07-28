Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

Another caravan was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 28. At this stage, another 16 families (56 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

Thus, as many as 168 families (647 people) were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin.

Moreover, a total of 19 families (89 people) were relocated to the city of Lachin on July 25.