We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Already we have few Italian companies which have been invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato, Trend reports.

“I would like to say that relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully and my official visit a year ago to your country once again demonstrated that. And I remember meetings, discussions with leaders, with business community and we always keep our word and we implement all what we agreed. And also, during the difficult times in our history last year we witnessed the solidarity from the Italian people. We witnessed objective approach from Italian media, and we witnessed that what we have signed and articulated, we transformed it into reality. Because Italy and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. The documents signed on strategic partnership and reality also demonstrate that we are strategic partners,” Azerbaijani president said.

“So, we hope that the Italian companies will be very active in the projects related to restoration of our territories. I can tell you that already we have few Italian companies which have been invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction. And actually there will be more, because I many times already publicly said, want to say once again, we will invite only companies from friendly countries. There is a good English saying: the friend in need is a friend indeed. So, in these difficult moments you really understand who are your friends. And this is very important and very valuable,” the head of state said.