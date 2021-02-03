President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato.
Latest
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president appoints new head of Sumgayit Main Department of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine