President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)

Politics 3 February 2021 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received in a video format a delegation led by Chairman of the Italian Marie Tecnimont Group Fabrizio Di Amato.

President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Will be updated
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan to carry out modernization of existing water reservoirs
Kazakhstan to carry out modernization of existing water reservoirs
Uzbekistan’s volume of domestically produced pharmaceuticals increase
Uzbekistan’s volume of domestically produced pharmaceuticals increase
Turkmengeology carries out geophysical research work by seismic methods
Turkmengeology carries out geophysical research work by seismic methods
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran’s CBI reveals amount of funds provided for import of essential products Finance 12:42
Kazakhstan to carry out modernization of existing water reservoirs Business 12:39
Kestutis Jankauskas hopes Europe-Azerbaijan Business Forum to take place Politics 12:33
Azerbaijani SOFAZ gets more revenues from foreign currency sales at auctions Oil&Gas 12:30
Azerbaijani minister talks amount of investments in Sumgayit Industrial Park Economy 12:28
Certain facilities to be put into operation in Iran's industrial parks Business 12:24
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO) Politics 12:23
Uzbekistan’s volume of domestically produced pharmaceuticals increase Uzbekistan 12:18
India Sends COVID-19 Vaccines To Algeria, South Africa Other News 12:18
Turkmengeology carries out geophysical research work by seismic methods Oil&Gas 12:18
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery exceeds oil refining plan Oil&Gas 12:11
Statistics of goods ordered abroad should be maintained - Azerbaijani expert Economy 12:06
Moving beyond Paris, India steps up its climate ambitions Other News 12:05
Number of blocked "intruders" Azerbaijani AzStateNet network drops ICT 12:03
Truckmaker Volvo profit beats forecast, sets shareholder payout Europe 11:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:44
Most deals with corporate securities in Azerbaijan fall on secondary market Finance 11:34
Electrical submersible pump for oil extraction in Iran repaired for the first time Oil&Gas 11:33
Italian chemicals manufacturer licensed to build unit at gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:32
Baku Stock Exchange talks transactions on gov't securities for Jan.2021 Finance 11:32
Azerbaijan’s Los Angeles Consulate produces short film on Armenia’s Nazi glorification (VIDEO) Politics 11:18
Fitch Solutions predicts Azerbaijan's nominal GDP to double by 2030 Finance 11:17
Nepal envoy expresses gratitude to India for gifting 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 11:06
Azerbaijan eyes to increase foreign investments in green energy Oil&Gas 11:01
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK year-on-year Business 11:00
Prices for Azerbaijani oil rising Finance 10:58
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port announced Transport 10:54
Azerbaijani state service talks historical monuments in liberated lands Society 10:49
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.3 Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.3 Finance 10:46
Iranian currency rates for February 3 Finance 10:46
Nasa appoints Indian-American Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff Other News 10:41
Chiefs of Air Staff conclave at Bengaluru to promote defence cooperation Other News 10:41
Kazakhstan's telecommunications company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 3 Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan sees increase in mutual trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 10:37
Uzbek commodity exchange reports volume of goods sold within Jan. 25-31 Uzbekistan 10:37
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit working to increase productivity of oil, gas fields Oil&Gas 10:33
Iran to receive first shipment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Society 10:31
France imports almost 103 M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:07
India's Future to challenge court order blocking retail deal in dispute with Amazon Other News 10:03
Germany’s oils and petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan – Eurostat’s data Oil&Gas 10:03
South Korea carmaker Kia's shares jump 14.5% on Apple EV tie-up report Other News 10:02
Political issues prevent Iran's membership in the WTO - Chamber of Commerce Politics 10:02
Iran launches advanced centrifuges at Natanz plant Nuclear Program 09:55
Austria talks on prospects for engagement in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands Business 09:49
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss possibilities of expanding bilateral relations Politics 09:48
Undeveloped land plots in Azerbaijan to be put to use Economy 09:48
Oil rises on falling U.S. crude stocks, demand hope on stimulus Oil&Gas 09:46
Austrian foreign ministry names priorities of cooperation with Azerbaijan this year Business 09:42
BP’s oil & gas investments unlikely to rebound post-COVID-19 Oil&Gas 09:38
Low and stable prices to be provided in Azerbaijan Economy 09:37
Marine fuel demand to go up, prices to find further support in rising crude Oil&Gas 09:35
Azerbaijan reveals hazelnut export figures for 2020 Business 09:32
Volume of paid services to Baku citizens in 2020 revealed Finance 09:30
Pegasus Airlines to launch daily Istanbul-Tbilisi flights Transport 09:29
Georgia reveals volume of exported tangerines Business 09:27
Trump lawyers challenge legitimacy of post-presidency impeachment trial US 08:52
Yellen, IMF chief discuss need for multilateral solutions on debt, other issues US 08:25
Brazil reports 54,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,210 more deaths Other News 07:36
COVID-19 increases need for comprehensive dialogue between Turkmenistan, Romania in energy sector Business 07:01
Over 349,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in 24 hours — WHO Other News 06:25
Israel reports 7,951 new COVID-19 cases, 659,356 in total Israel 05:39
Shadow economy in Azerbaijan to be minimized Economy 05:01
Spain reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April Europe 04:29
Saudi Arabia announces COVID-19 ban on entry of citizens from 20 countries Arab World 03:58
U.S. Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary US 03:19
Turkey reports 7,795 new COVID-19 cases as tally near 2.5 mln Turkey 02:50
Talks to revive Italian government fail, all eyes on president Europe 02:21
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch US 01:39
Italy lower house speaker says mediation with coalition parties failed Europe 00:51
Iranian Minister says rising trend of prices has slowed down Business 00:09
We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says Europe 00:05
Qatar reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 152,095 in total Arab World 2 February 23:32
Integration issues between EAEU entrepreneurs discussed in Kyrgyzstan's Osh Kyrgyzstan 2 February 23:04
Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine Other News 2 February 22:37
Mutated coronavirus prompts 2nd tests in Turkey Turkey 2 February 22:15
Georgia reveals volume of exported clementines Business 2 February 22:13
Iran plans to achieve big economic development Finance 2 February 22:11
Azerbaijani soldiers successfully complete two-week course in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 2 February 22:10
Total COVID-19 fines in Israel surpass 100 mln USD Israel 2 February 21:39
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 3.58 million, reports WHO Other News 2 February 21:08
Private sector share in financing Azerbaijan's non-oil sector to be increased Economy 2 February 21:05
Azerbaijani president appoints new head of Sumgayit Main Department of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription Politics 2 February 21:01
Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in Second Karabakh War says Ambassador Politics 2 February 21:01
Azerbaijan determines form of management of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Politics 2 February 20:59
Azerbaijani districts to have level of well-being comparable to Baku Economy 2 February 20:58
Ukraine’s import of Azerbaijani products up during 2020 Business 2 February 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine Society 2 February 20:00
Charter of National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan approved Politics 2 February 19:59
ANAMA, Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeal to population (VIDEO) Society 2 February 19:58
Azerbaijan shows footage from Alagurshag village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 February 19:57
New fields may be discovered in Nagorno-Karabakh region Economy 2 February 19:56
Iran's relation with Caucasus region to improve transit connection Transport 2 February 19:34
Issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN on national and regional levels discussed Turkmenistan 2 February 19:12
Deposits existing before 1993 to be first diagnosed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 2 February 19:04
Project of school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to be ready soon - Deputy chairman of Turkish party Politics 2 February 18:49
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions short-term bonds Finance 2 February 18:48
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth Politics 2 February 18:45
Azerbaijan’s shares details of mine explosion in Fuzuli district Society 2 February 18:32
All news