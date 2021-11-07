Group of participants of Global Baku Forum leaves for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

A trip of a group of participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city was organized, Trend reports on Nov. 7.

Delegation left for Shusha city by bus from the Fuzuli International Airport.

During the visit, the guests will visit historical, cultural and religious monuments, see the restoration work being carried out in Shusha.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and ended on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests participated in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.