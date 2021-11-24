12 Azerbaijani citizens held in camp in Syria repatriated to country - Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24
Trend:
On November 24, 2021, 12 Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus were repatriated to the country.
The aforementioned persons were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 24.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia completely changes Yerevan’s architecture - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration official
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive)
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia