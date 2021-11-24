12 Azerbaijani citizens held in camp in Syria repatriated to country - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

On November 24, 2021, 12 Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus were repatriated to the country.

The aforementioned persons were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 24.