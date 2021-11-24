12 Azerbaijani citizens held in camp in Syria repatriated to country - Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 22:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

On November 24, 2021, 12 Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus were repatriated to the country.

The aforementioned persons were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government, The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 24.

As noted, at first, the location and identity of the citizens of Azerbaijan, who were supposed to be repatriated, were determined, then their transfer to the territory of Turkey was ensured.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey provided our citizens with "Certificates of Return to the Republic of Azerbaijan" and on November 24 these citizens were repatriated to the country on an Ankara-Baku flight.The government of the Republic of Azerbaijan intends to take all the necessary measures for the rehabilitation and reintegration of these persons," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the repatriation of citizens was carried out on the basis of joint and coordinated activities of the relevant state bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The assistance provided by Turkey in the implementation of this process should be especially noted. The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of its citizens," the ministry said.