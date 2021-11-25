We will witness return of first families of former IDPs to their homes in coming months – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

We will witness the return of the first families of former displaced persons to their homes in the coming months, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at the presentation of the "Karabakh Memorial" internet resource, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

According to Abdullayeva, a lot of work is being done in this direction.

"Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, and from now on our work is doubling. It is necessary to convey the truth to the world community. Each crime committed by Armenia is documented and brought to the attention of the relevant international organizations. Also, work is underway to ensure that these crimes are presented internationally in the form of claims against Armenia. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) continues to work on the lawsuit filed in January this year. The trial is also ongoing in the case sent in September 2021 to the International Criminal Court. But it’s not over yet. Claims will continue to be filed. This is very important, firstly, to ensure international justice," she said.