Relations between Azerbaijan, Serbia built on strong friendship, mutual trust, understanding - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are built on strong friendship, mutual trust and understanding, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Trend reports.

High level of our today’s political relations, numerous mutual visits, signed documents and implemented projects play an important role in expanding our relations and deepening our interaction. As it goes in bilateral format, our countries cooperate also successfully within international organizations.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Serbian strategic partnership, and our mutually beneficial collaboration in political, economic-commercial, energy, transportation-logistical, defense and other fields will continue to evolve dynamically," President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter.