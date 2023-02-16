Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs hold phone talks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu took place, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the current situation in Türkiye regarding search and rescue efforts in the earthquake-affected provinces.

Minister Bayramov once again extended condolences over the numerous human casualties following the Türkiye earthquake and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He noted that Azerbaijan, as always, stands with the fraternal country and will continue providing support in eliminating the quake implications. He also expressed confidence that Türkiye will manage to cope with this ordeal.

During a phone conversation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu briefed on the latest situation in the disaster area and the course of rescue operations.

The officials also exchanged views on the current regional situation and addressed other issues of mutual interest.