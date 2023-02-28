Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Russia interested in co-op with Azerbaijan within framework of North-South project - Lavrov

Politics Materials 28 February 2023 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the North-South project, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, this year, the trade turnover between the two countries is expected to reach $4 billion.

"We are interested in cooperation in the liberated territories, in the energy sector, as well as the implementation of megaprojects. Also, an economic forum between Azerbaijan and Russia will be held in Moscow this year," he added.

