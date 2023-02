BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia is ready to contribute to the achievement of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a visit to Baku, said during a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to him, Russia also considers cooperation in the '3+3' format.

