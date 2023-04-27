Azerbaijan, France as historical partners need to further continue dialogue - French FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan and France are historical partners and there is a need for dialogue between the two countries, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said at a press conference with the participation of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed me this morning and we had a very sincere conversation. I invite you to France to continue this dialogue," Collonna said.

In turn, Bayramov discussed relevant issues at the press conference with his French counterpart.

"At the meeting with the French counterpart, an exchange of views on regional and other issues took place. For many years, Azerbaijani-French relations have been developing dynamically and can be described as successful cooperation," Bayramov said.