Air defense system discovered at aabandoned combat position in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. An inspection of air defense system and combat position of the Armenian armed forces abandoned after the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in the Karabakh economic region, was held, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The 1S32 missile guidance radar and several 2P24 launchers with 3M8 guided anti-aircraft missiles, which are part of the 2K11 Krug anti-aircraft missile system, were seized from a military facility found in the Khojaly region," the ministry said.