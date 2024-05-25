Air defense system discovered at aabandoned combat position in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Air defense system discovered at abandoned combat position in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region

Politics Materials 25 May 2024 21:30 (UTC +04:00)
Air defense system discovered at abandoned combat position in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
Photo: The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. An inspection of air defense system and combat position of the Armenian armed forces abandoned after the anti-terror operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army in the Karabakh economic region, was held, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The 1S32 missile guidance radar and several 2P24 launchers with 3M8 guided anti-aircraft missiles, which are part of the 2K11 Krug anti-aircraft missile system, were seized from a military facility found in the Khojaly region," the ministry said.

