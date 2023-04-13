European Azerbaijan School hosted an “International Day” event (PHOTO)

On the 7th of April the European Azerbaijan School hosted “International Day” event at its Badamdar campus.

This event showcased the cultural diversity of various peoples and nations through vibrant and colorful displays.

Students, parents, and teachers from the primary and secondary campuses gathered to celebrate and appreciate the cultural traditions and characteristics of different nations. The event aimed to strengthen intercultural dialogue and foster a sense of community among the school's multinational student body.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic and followed by speeches from the director of school, Francesco Banchini, Primary Principal Kamilla Orujova and Secondary Principal Lynda Thompson.

Afterwards, EAS students performed speeches and demonstrations showcasing musical folklore from around the world. The audience was captivated by the colorful and lively performances.

Visitors were then invited to explore different corners representing various countries of the world. Each country's corner displayed material culture samples, symbols, objects, and accessories unique to that nation, showcasing its antiquity and nationalism. Presenters from each country gave interesting presentations, highlighting their nation's cultural and artistic examples through dance, songs, games, and cuisine.

A special corner dedicated to traditional sports games of different nations also attracted student participation. Students got involved in various activities related to different sports, providing them with an interesting and engaging experience.

The "International Art Corner" offered students the opportunity to showcase their creativity by creating patterns and ornaments inspired by the names, flags, and symbols of different countries.

The event concluded with positive feedback from the school community, who were delighted by the productive and enjoyable day that highlighted the importance of cultural diversity and appreciation.