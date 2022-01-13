Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes, peppers from Uzbek enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Russian Rosselkhoznadzor Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has allowed the import of tomatoes and peppers to Russia from 10 enterprises in the Bukhara and Fergana regions of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via press service of Rosselkhoznadzor.

This decision was made based on the results of a quarantine phytosanitary examination of tomato samples taken from Uzbek enterprises during the inspections.

Rosselkhoznadzor is a federal executive body carrying out functions on control and supervision in the veterinary field: establishment and lifting of phytosanitary quarantine zones, control of pesticide and agrochemical application, maintenance of soil fertility, cultivation achievements, protection, reproduction and use of animal objects and aquatic biological resources, and protection of humans from animal infectious diseases.

