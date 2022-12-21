Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A total of 294 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 90 citizens, the second dose – 51 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 131 citizens. As many as 22 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,928,470 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,799 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,875,099 people – the second dose, 3,394,127 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.