Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate November 14 1,7 November 21 1,7 November 15 1,7 November 22 1,7 November 16 1,7 November 23 1,7 November 17 1,7 November 24 1,7 November 18 1,7 November 25 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0242 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has grown by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 1.7585 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate November 14 1,7531 November 21 1,7475 November 15 1,7545 November 22 1,7439 November 16 1,7586 November 23 1,7535 November 17 1,7632 November 24 1,7759 November 18 1,7622 November 25 1,7717 Average weekly 1,7583 Average weekly 1,7585

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0280 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate November 14 0,0280 November 21 0,0280 November 15 0,0279 November 22 0,0280 November 16 0,0276 November 23 0,0280 November 17 0,0281 November 24 0,0281 November 18 0,0281 November 25 0,0280 Average weekly 0,0279 Average weekly 0,0280

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0913 manat.