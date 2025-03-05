Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set new oil shipment target for 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Kazakh company "KazMunayGas" have discussed plans to increase oil shipments to 1.7 million tons this year, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and his Kazakh counterpart Askhat Khasenov.

"The parties discussed the progress of the agreement signed in 2022 for the transportation of Kazakh oil via the route Aktau – Baku – Ceyhan. As of the end of 2024, the shipment volume amounted to 1.4 million tons. The plan for this year is 1.7 million tons of oil," the company reported.

Baku hosted the international conference “Digitalization, Industrial Security and Procurement in the Energy Sector”, which was attended by representatives of SOCAR, KazMunayGas, Russia's Tatneft and Uzbekneftegaz. During the conference, the heads of the companies signed a quadripartite memorandum of cooperation in the fields of digital technologies and industrial safety.