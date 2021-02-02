Iranian currency rates for February 2

Finance 2 February 2021 10:11 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to February 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,739 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 2

Iranian rial on February 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,500

57,693

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,862

47,097

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,994

5,023

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,903

4,903

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,823

6,850

1 Indian rupee

INR

576

577

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,647

138,672

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,176

26,192

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,018

40,120

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,735

32,881

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

30,129

30,243

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,796

2,779

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,846

5,769

1 Russian ruble

RUB

554

554

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,024

32,139

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,554

31,592

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,558

49,557

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,170

2,199

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,775

35,850

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,416

9,419

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,502

6,501

100 Thai baths

THB

140,086

140,452

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,388

10,390

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,633

37,581

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,237

1 euro

EUR

50,739

50,945

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,913

9,920

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,709

12,709

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,991

2,992

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

15,979

16,033

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,395

87,370

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,687

3,692

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,539 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,248 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,000 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.

