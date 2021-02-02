Iranian currency rates for February 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to February 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,739 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 2 Iranian rial on February 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,500 57,693 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,862 47,097 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,994 5,023 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,903 4,903 1 Danish krone DKK 6,823 6,850 1 Indian rupee INR 576 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,647 138,672 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,176 26,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,018 40,120 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,735 32,881 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,129 30,243 1 South African rand ZAR 2,796 2,779 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,846 5,769 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,024 32,139 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,554 31,592 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,558 49,557 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,170 2,199 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,775 35,850 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,416 9,419 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,502 6,501 100 Thai baths THB 140,086 140,452 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,388 10,390 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,633 37,581 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,237 1 euro EUR 50,739 50,945 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,913 9,920 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,709 12,709 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,991 2,992 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,979 16,033 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,395 87,370 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,687 3,692 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,103 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,539 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,248 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,000 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.