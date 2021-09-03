UK to help Uzbekistan accommodate refugees from Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The UK will provide $ 41 million to states bordering Afghanistan to help accommodate refugees, Trend reports via western media outlets.

UK's foreign minister Dominic Raab noted that helping Afghans is 'vital' for regional stability.

London said that of this amount, $14 million will be immediately sent to humanitarian organizations, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The rest will be provided to countries in which a significant number of residents who left Afghanistan: Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

According to Reuters, most of the refugees go to Pakistan, and Tajikistan has promised to take 100,000 people.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, by the end of the year, up to 500,000 Afghan residents may leave the country.

