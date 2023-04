US oil reserves decrease by 3.74 million barrels over week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Commercial oil reserves in the US last week decreased by 3.74 million barrels to 469.95 million barrels, said the US Department of Energy, Trend reports via Interfax.

Commodity stocks of gasoline decreased by 4.12 million barrels and amounted to 222.58 million barrels.

Commercial distillate stocks decreased by 3.63 million barrels to 113.05 million barrels.

According to data, the experts expected a decrease in oil reserves by 1.7 million barrels, a decrease in gasoline reserves by 2 million barrels, and a decrease in distillate reserves by 1 million barrels.