Winners in team competition of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The awards ceremony of the winners and prize-winners in the team competition of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 28, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The Russian team ranked first, the Romanian team ranked second while the Hungarian team ranked third.

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.