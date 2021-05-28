Best moments of second day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The second day of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 28, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.