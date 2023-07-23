Last panel session on "Safety of Journalists" concludes Shusha Global Media Forum (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Shusha Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution concluded with its final panel session focusing on the critical theme of "Safety of Journalists", Trend reports.

During this session, participants engaged in discussions surrounding the enhancement of communication mechanisms during crisis situations and the various threats and challenges that journalists encounter in conflict zones.

Professor Un Gi Jung, Vice President of the Korean Association of Political Sciences, highlighted the concerning trend of growing violence targeting journalists. He emphasized that ensuring the safety of journalists is a collective responsibility that extends beyond individual countries. To protect journalists, he stressed the need to prevent anti-media rhetoric through legal means.

Claudia Victoria Nicolae, Director General of Romania's National AGEPRES News Agency, brought attention to past unfortunate incidents involving female journalists. Drawing a parallel with medical professionals, she noted that journalists should strive for objectivity by avoiding emotional bias while fulfilling their roles as information providers.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants.

