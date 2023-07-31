Azerbaijan determines procedures for reproduction of banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan has established procedures for banknote reproduction, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 6, 2023, on amendments to the Law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the decree, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is advised to adopt the procedure for banknote reproduction within six months and to notify President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

At the same time, it is proposed that the CBA adopt the procedure for performing payment transactions by payment service providers and settlements between them, as well as payment instrument requirements, within six months and notify the president of this.