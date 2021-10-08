Information and Social Development Minister meets with intelligentsia reps, members of Public Council of W Kazakhstan

As part of the implementation of the Kazakh President’s state-of-the-nation address «Unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for of the prosperity of the nation» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva paid a working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the meeting with the regional administration staff, the minister pointed out that the development of the State and society directly depend on the effective interaction between the central government and local executive bodies and the civil society, scientific and creative intelligentsia, and the youth.