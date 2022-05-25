Uzbekistan to expand oil and gas production

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting to discuss the issues of expanding oil and gas production and production, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The country’s development strategy defines goals for the liberalization of the economy and the transformation of leading industries. In particular, transformation processes have begun in the oil and gas sector, the presidential press service reported.

At the meeting, the President drew attention to the issues of transformation and stressed the need to accelerate this process. Tasks were set to attract international consultants, determine strategic approaches, and ensure transparency of accounting mechanisms in the oil and gas industry.

In addition, measures have been identified for the financial recovery of enterprises, reducing costs by increasing operational efficiency, and creating a management system based on the best international practices.

The President also gave specific instructions to industry leaders regarding ensuring uninterrupted supply of the population and enterprises with fuel and energy resources.

Measures have been identified to eliminate losses with the full implementation of an automated system for monitoring and accounting for natural gas consumption. The importance of saving resources and stimulating the use of alternative energy sources have been indicated.