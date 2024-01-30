Russian Fesco plans to boost number of transport projects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Russian Fesco discussed a list of joint actions to be implemented to increase the number of projects realized in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between Russian Trade Representative in Uzbekistan Konstantin Zlygostev with the management of the Russian transport company FESCO on strengthening the organization’s position in the Uzbekistan market.

In particular, Fesco intends to implement advanced automated management systems in Uzbekistan's transport sector, as well as provide railway transport enterprises with modern equipment, in particular, rolling stock.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's state agency reported that Russian businesses created 745 enterprises in Uzbekistan in 2023; this is the second indicator after China among the countries whose companies have created enterprises with foreign investment in the country. Uzbekistan has 3,044 enterprises (21.7 percent of the total number of operating enterprises) with the participation of Russian business as of January 1, the best indicator among investor countries.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted to $9.8 billion in 2023. The data of State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics shows that the trade turnover grew by 5.3 percent.