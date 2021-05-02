UK records another 1,907 coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Another 1,907 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,418,530, according to last figures released, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another seven coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,524. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 34.3 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

In England, restaurants and pubs are expected be resume indoor service on May 17 and most rules on gathering outdoors are expected to be lifted.

The British government's four-step plan is expected to see all legal restrictions in England being removed by mid-June.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is "still not out of the woods" amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.