Azerbaijan approves list of unified indices defined for state bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decree on approving a list of unified indices defined for state bodies, legal entities owned by the state and a controlling stake in which belongs to the state, and public legal entities established on behalf of the state, Trend reports.

This decree was adopted in order to improve the centralized application of electronization through the e-government information system of internal management processes in state bodies (structures) and ensuring the effective functioning of the interdepartmental electronic document management system.

In accordance with the decree, a newly created or reorganized state body (institution) will be assigned a new index. When a state body (institution) is abolished, its index will remain unused. Indexes established by the list won’t apply on documents that are in the internal production of state bodies (institutions), such as court, law enforcement agencies, customs and other bodies.

The index of institutions which are subordinate (structure) of state bodies (institutions) will be determined by the relevant state body (institution) itself and indicated after its main index.

The decree will come into force on January 1, 2023.